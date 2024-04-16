The second day of jury selection in former President Trump’s Manhattan criminal trial is expected to begin Tuesday after half of prospective jurors were excused Monday for saying they could not be impartial toward the presumptive Republican nominee.
Court is expected to begin again for the second day of Trump’s trial at 9:30 a.m. and will resume with jury selection.
The trial comes after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former president with 34 counts of falsi
