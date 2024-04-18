Jury selection in former President Trump’s historic and unprecedented criminal trial stemming from charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to resume Thursday morning.
Bragg has charged Trump, the 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee, with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges are related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
<
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Senate Democrats kill both articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas - April 18, 2024
- Trump trial: Jury selection to resume in New York City for 3rd day in former president’s trial - April 18, 2024
- Blue states band together to challenge GOP-led voting map they say harms ‘minority voting strength’ - April 18, 2024