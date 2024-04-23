Judge Juan Merchan is expected to hear arguments Tuesday on whether former President Trump violated the gag order imposed upon him in his criminal trial.
The former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee will be back in court Tuesday with his attorneys at 9:30 a.m. as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and prosecutors allege he violated the gag order in the trial by posting on social media.
Merchan imposed a gag order on Trump before the trial began, ord
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Freedom Caucus chair calls for end to taxpayer-funded media after NPR scandal ends with editor’s exit - April 23, 2024
- AI can predict political orientations from blank faces – and researchers fear ‘serious’ privacy challenges - April 23, 2024
- Trump trial to resume with gag order arguments, testimony from ex-National Enquirer publisher - April 23, 2024