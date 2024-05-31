Donald Trump is cashing in on his convictions in the first trial of a former or current president in the nation’s history.

The former president’s campaign announced on Friday morning that it had hauled in $34.8 million in fundraising from 6pm ET to midnight on Thursday, immediately after Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts in his criminal trial in New York City.

The campaign highlighted in a release that they raked in “a record shattering small dolla

[Read Full story at source]