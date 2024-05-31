Donald Trump is cashing in on his convictions in the first trial of a former or current president in the nation’s history.
The former president’s campaign announced on Friday morning that it had hauled in $34.8 million in fundraising from 6pm ET to midnight on Thursday, immediately after Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts in his criminal trial in New York City.
The campaign highlighted in a release that they raked in “a record shattering small dolla
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Corrupt criminal’: Maxine Waters receives backlash over vitriolic response to Trump’s guilty verdict - May 31, 2024
- Trump turns conviction into cash, with a record fundraising haul following guilty verdicts in trial - May 31, 2024
- West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent - May 31, 2024