Trump tweets more criticism of former ally, Republican senator Corker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump aimed his Twitter account at sometime ally Senator Bob Corker on Sunday with a series of derisive posts blaming the Republican for the Iran nuclear deal and saying Corker wanted the secretary of state job.Corker, who announced his retirement from the Senate last month, responded to Trump with a sarcastic Twitter post of his own.
