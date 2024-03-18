Former President Trump has not been able to secure a $464 million appeal bond he needs following a New York civil fraud judgment against him, his attorneys say.
In a court filing Monday, his lawyers said obtaining one is a “practical impossibility under the circumstances presented.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump unable to get $464M appeal bond to stop collection, attorneys say: ‘Practical impossibility’ - March 18, 2024
- Biden to speak with Netanyahu as US-Israel tensions escalate over direction of Hamas war - March 18, 2024
- GOP leaders confront Biden’s new climate czar on key security risks lurking in green agenda - March 18, 2024