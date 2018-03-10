MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Reuters) – President Donald Trump attacked his critics, promoted his steel and aluminum tariffs and tossed out an idea to have drug dealers face the death penalty, addressing a raucous rally on Saturday for a Republican congressional candidate in a tight race.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump unleashed at raucous rally for embattled Pennsylvania Republican - March 10, 2018
- Trump says North Korea talks could fail or bring ‘greatest deal’ - March 10, 2018
- Trump touts tariffs at rally for embattled Pennsylvania Republican - March 10, 2018