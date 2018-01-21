Trump urges change to Senate rule as shutdown enters second day

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday if the government shutdown stalemate continued, Republicans should fund the government by changing Senate rules, which currently require a super-majority for legislation to advance, but top Republicans immediately dismissed the idea.
