Trump urges GM, UAW to resolve contract dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers union should “get together and make a deal.” Trump tweeted about five hours before the union is set launch its first nationwide strike at GM in 12 years.
