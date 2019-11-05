Under siege in an impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump urged voters in Kentucky on Monday to send Democrats arrayed against him in Washington a message by voting for the re-election on Tuesday of the state’s Republican governor.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump urges Kentucky ahead of state vote: Send impeachment Democrats a message - November 4, 2019
- Hong Kong to guard and cherish media freedom, official says - November 4, 2019
- Macron, Xi to agree ‘irreversibility’ of Paris climate accord - November 4, 2019