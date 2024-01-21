Former President Trump said he is “very honored” by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsement, telling Fox News Digital he is looking forward “to working together with him to beat Joe Biden.”
FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS DROPS OUT OF 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE, ENDORSES TRUMP
DeSantis suspended his 2024 presidential campaign on Sunday, and endorsed Trump.
“Very honored to have his endorsement,” Trump told Fox News Digital. R
