Voters supporting former President Trump do not think he is very religious, but they believe he stands up for people in religious communities.
Pew Research released a poll this week dissecting the religious angle of Trump’s support base and how voters perceive the former president’s spiritual beliefs.
Only 8% of voters supporting Trump said they believe he is “very religious,” according to the Pew poll.
TRUMP CLAIMS ANY JEW WHO VOTES DEMOCR
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump voters don’t think he’s very religious, but say he fights for religious communities: poll - March 19, 2024
- Conservative groups unleash massive investment for battleground state’s ‘largest ever’ vote-by-mail program - March 19, 2024
- Biden becoming increasingly frustrated and worried over re-election efforts: report - March 19, 2024