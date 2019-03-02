Trump vows executive order requiring ‘free speech’ at colleges

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would soon sign an executive order requiring American universities and colleges to maintain “free speech” on campuses and threatened that schools not complying could lose federal research funds.
