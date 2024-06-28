Former President Trump said he “will not block” abortion pills or abortion medication should he be elected president.
During CNN’s Presidential Debate Simulcast, Trump was asked about his stance on abortion, and whether or not he would block abortion medication for women.
“First of all, the Supreme Court just approved the abortion pill and I agree with their decision to have done that, and I will not block it,” Trump said.
