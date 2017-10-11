HARRISBURG, Pa./WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday told workers that they would win under his tax plan, saying it would help the middle class and boost the economy, though critics say it would mainly benefit corporations and the rich.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump says open to bilateral Canada, Mexico pacts if NAFTA talks fail - October 11, 2017
- Trump vows tax plan to boost economy; poll cites views on wealthy - October 11, 2017
- Trump resists pressure to soften stance on Iran nuclear deal - October 11, 2017