Former President Trump promised to build a “great” Iron Dome for the U.S. during his birthday rally in Florida, saying that it would be “made in America.”

“By next term we will build a great Iron Dome over our country,” Trump said at his 78th birthday soirée at Club 47 in West Palm Beach on Friday evening. “We deserve a dome. We deserve it all, made state of the art.

“It’s a missile defense shield, and it’ll all

[Read Full story at source]