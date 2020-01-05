President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets after a drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader, while tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq to mourn their deaths.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump says U.S. would hit 52 Iranian sites if American targets attacked - January 4, 2020
- Bernanke: Fed has ample clout to fight downturn if toolkit used properly - January 4, 2020
- Trump vows to hit 52 Iranian targets if Iran retaliates after drone strike - January 4, 2020