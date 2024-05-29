Former President Trump vowed he would win the 2024 presidential election as the jury in the NY v. Trump case on Wednesday began deliberations regarding charges the 45th president says “Mother Teresa could not beat.”

“The judge, who, as you know, is very conflicted and corrupt. Because of the confliction, very, very corrupt. Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged,” Trump said late Wednesday morning as jury

