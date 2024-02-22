Sen. Tim Scott, talked up former President Trump as he spoke with reporters after early voting on Thursday in South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary.
Scott, the positive conservative champion who ended his own White House run in November and endorsed Trump last month, said Americans want “someone who was more forceful, more provocative and a little bit more rambunctious” as he pointed towards Trump.
Trump, the commanding front-runner for the 2024 GOP
