South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott’s aligned PAC is spearheading a campaign to reach Black voters ahead of the election as concerns grow over President Biden’s popularity with the demographic credited with winning him the presidency in 2020.

The Great Opportunity PAC unveiled a $14.3 million plan to court Black and Hispanic voters in battleground states ahead of the general election.

“The Republican Party has, I think … a good sense and a good marketing

[Read Full story at source]