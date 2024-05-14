Several sitting U.S. senators — including a couple rumored to be in consideration for the GOP vice presidential nod — are among a lengthy list of prominent individuals who could be called as witnesses in the ongoing corruption trial of Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez, potential jurors were told on Tuesday.

Jury selection in the trial carried into its second day without any jurors being chosen, but U.S. Judge Sidney H. Stein told potential jurors that several current and former lawmakers and

[Read Full story at source]