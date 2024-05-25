Former President Donald Trump is whittling down his list of potential running mates, and one lawmaker is moving up, according to a report from The New York Times.
Sources close to Trump claim Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas is quickly becoming a top contender for the role, according to a Friday report from the outlet.
The three sources — who remained unnamed in the report — said Trump values Cotton’s reliability and clear communication of policy.
