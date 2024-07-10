Donald Trump clearly wants to run against Joe Biden, even though many Democrats and media liberals want the president to bow out.
But he’s starting to rough up Kamala Harris, just in case.
There may be a little reverse psychology at play here, as well as a fundraising bonanza. The more that Trump argues that Biden is toast, the more he may stiffen the president’s resolve not to be pressured out of the race. Not even by the New York Times, which yesterday ran a second editorial:
