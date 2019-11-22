Trump wants Senate trial, expects Joe Biden to testify: White House

President Donald Trump wants an impeachment trial to go forward in the U.S. Senate because he would receive due process there and he expects Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would be among the witnesses, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.
