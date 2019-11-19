U.S. President Donald Trump’s health examination on Saturday was “routine” and he was not treated for any urgent or acute issues, his physician said in a statement on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong leader urges peaceful resolution of campus standoff - November 18, 2019
- U.S., South Korea break off defense cost talks amid backlash over $5 billion demand - November 18, 2019
- Trump was not treated for any urgent health issues in Saturday’s exam: physician - November 18, 2019