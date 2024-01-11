It was a slugfest.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, sharing the debate stage in Iowa five days before the state’s caucuses kick off the Republican presidential nominating calendar, spent much of their two-hour showdown Wednesday night attacking each other and disagreeing on policy.
That allowed the absent front-runner in the GOP race – former President Donald Trump – to emerge relatively unscathed in a debate that was held a
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Trump wasn’t there to defend himself, but comes away relatively unscathed in DeSantis-Haley Iowa debate - January 11, 2024
- House committees formally recommend to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress - January 11, 2024
- Haley calls Trump attorney’s argument against legal charges ‘ridiculous’ - January 10, 2024