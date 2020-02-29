Trump: ‘we are working to finally end America’s longest war’

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban on Saturday as a move to end American’s longest war and bring U.S. troops home from Afghanistan.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Qatar reports first coronavirus case in man who returned from Iran - February 29, 2020
- Turkish foreign minister calls for U.S. Patriot missiles as support in Idlib - February 29, 2020
- Iran’s Rouhani says innocent people in Syria’s Idlib should be protected: TV - February 29, 2020