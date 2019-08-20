Trump White House seeks to assuage farmer unrest over biofuel policy: sources

President Donald Trump’s administration has been scrambling to stem the tide of rising anger in Farm Belt states after its decision this month to allow numerous oil refiners to mix less ethanol into their gasoline, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
