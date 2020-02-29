Trump White House warns Americans against travel to South Korea, Italy

Travelers entering the United States from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump and U.S. health officials said on Saturday.
