Former President Trump is leading President Biden across seven states that could determine the results of the heated 2024 presidential contest.
A new Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey asking voters from key states who they would vote for in the upcoming presidential election found Trump is leading Biden 48% to 44% across the seven key swing states in play — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The poll also found individual state po
