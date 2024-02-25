COLUMBIA, S.C. – Former President Donald Trump has won the South Carolina Republican presidential primary, Fox News Decision Desk projects.

Trump’s rapidly-called victory on Saturday over former U.N. ambassador and former two-term South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in her home state moves the former president another step closer to clinching the 2024 GOP nomination.

The Fox News Decision Desk projected Trump’s primary just after polls closed at 7 p.m. ET in the Palmett

[Read Full story at source]