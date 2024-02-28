Former President Trump will win the Michigan Republican Primary Tuesday night, winning yet another early contest and additional delegates — bringing him one step closer to being able to formally secure the GOP nomination.
The Associated Press projected Trump will win the primary shortly after polls closed Tuesday night.
With the Michigan win, Trump has claimed victory in every primary and caucus of the 2024 GOP presidential primary cycle.
Trump, who will likely secure t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden wins Michigan despite pushback from Arab-American voters - February 27, 2024
- Trump wins the Michigan GOP primary, bringing him one step closer to securing Republican nomination - February 27, 2024
- JD Vance makes choice in critical Senate race as GOP control hangs in the balance - February 27, 2024