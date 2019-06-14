Trump wins U.S. court victory in quest for transgender military ban

A U.S. appeals court handed President Donald Trump a victory in his effort to ban most transgender people from the military, ordering a judge to reconsider her ruling against the policy, which the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed to take effect.
