Nikki Haley’s loss in last night’s Nevada Republican primary formed an unlikely, and albeit temporary, alliance as both Democrats and supporters of Donald Trump have united in trolling the former U.N. ambassador for losing to “literally no one.”
With a majority of the votes counted, the results show Haley with around 30% of the vote despite being the only candidate left in the race that appeared on the primary ballot as Trump chose to participate in the state
