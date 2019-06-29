Trump, Xi hold high-stakes trade war talks at G20 in Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was open to a potentially “historic” trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as they began talks that could ease tensions or plunge the world’s two largest economies into a deeper trade war.
