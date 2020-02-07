Trump, Xi reaffirm backing for Phase 1 of U.S.-China trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence in China’s strength and resilience in confronting its coronavirus outbreak during a conversation with President Xi Jinping on Thursday, a White House spokesman said.
