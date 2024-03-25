An appeals court slashed former President Trump’s bond payment on Monday, saying Trump must pay $175 million within the next 10 days.
Trump had previously faced a Monday deadline to pay a $464 million bond payment that came as a result of civil fraud allegations from New York Attorney General Letitia James.
TRUMP VOWS TO FIGHT NEW YORK AG CASE ‘ALL THE WAY UP TO THE US SUPREME COURT,’ AS DEADLINE TO POST $454M LOOMS
A New York App
