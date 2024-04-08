A top Republican senator and Trump-endorser is among those criticizing the former president over his Monday announcement on abortion, in which he claimed restrictions on the procedure should be decided by individual states.

“I respectfully disagree with President Trump’s statement that abortion is a states’ rights issue,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a statement on Monday morning.

Trump made his much-anticipated announcement in a video the same day, stating

[Read Full story at source]