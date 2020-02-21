Richard Grenell, U.S. President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Germany who was tapped to be acting director of national intelligence, said on Thursday that Trump would not nominate him permanently to be the top U.S. spy.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asian funds seek a sheltered shore in U.S. assets - February 20, 2020
- Trump’s acting intelligence chief Grenell says won’t be tapped for permanent post - February 20, 2020
- As Japan coronavirus concerns grow, hundreds to leave quarantined cruise ship - February 20, 2020