The Georgia Court of Appeals has tentatively scheduled a hearing date of Oct. 4 for the case brought by former President Trump and his co-defendants to have embattled District Attorney Fani Willis disqualified from the case.

“President Trump’s interlocutory appeal was docketed today in the Georgia Court of Appeals, and oral argument is tentatively scheduled for October 4, 2024,” Steve Sadow, lawyer for President Trump, said in a statement.

