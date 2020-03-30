Trump’s attack on GM over ventilators quickly turns to praise

President Donald Trump, who excoriated General Motors Co on Friday and invoked emergency powers to compel the production of badly needed ventilators to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, has abruptly shifted gears to praise the automaker.
