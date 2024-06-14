The campaign for former President Donald Trump reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision Thursday striking down a Trump-era ban on a firearm accessory known as a “bump stock.”
“The Court has spoken and their decision should be respected,” said Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement.
“President Trump has been and always will be a fierce defender of Americans’ Second Amendment rights and he is proud to be e
