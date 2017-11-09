Trump’s CNN attacks may hobble legal case to block AT&T-Time Warner deal

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s broadsides against cable network CNN may complicate the U.S. government’s legal case if it decides to block AT&T’s deal to buy media company Time Warner, according to legal experts.
