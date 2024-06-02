Former president Donald Trump’s criminal conviction is spurring high-dollar donors to flock to his side, with his campaign estimating that approximately $150 million will be raised in the coming days.
Charlie Gasparino, a senior correspondent for the FOX Business Network and the Fox News Channel, wrote in an opinion piece for the New York Post that a group of GOP billionaires and multimillionaires were waiting in the wings for the former president following his conviction for fal
