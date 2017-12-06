WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., declined to discuss with lawmakers on Wednesday a conversation he had with his father about emails related to a June 2016 meeting he attended with Trump associates and Russians, a congressional panel member said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump’s eldest son questioned in Congress about Russia - December 6, 2017
- Surging online orders slow Wal-Mart delivery network - December 6, 2017
- ‘Good to go’: Top Trump aide gave inaugural day ok to nuclear plan – congressman - December 6, 2017