Trump’s ex-aide Bannon sees ‘great’ future for Le Pen’s niece

LILLE, France (Reuters) – Former White House strategist Steve Bannon on Saturday waxed lyrical about Marion Marechal-Le Pen, the young niece of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, seeing a great future ahead of the “rising star”.
