Trump’s ex-aide Bannon to address National Front congress in France

PARIS (Reuters) – Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, a champion of Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda, will address the party congress of France’s far-right National Front on Saturday, a senior official of the French anti-immigrant party said.
