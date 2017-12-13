ISTANBUL (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital shows the United States lacks any respect for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump’s Jerusalem decision shows lack of respect for Palestinian nation: Iran’s Rouhani - December 13, 2017
- Exclusive: After Grenfell fire, same builders rehired to replace dangerous cladding, Reuters finds - December 13, 2017
- U.S. prepares to open doors on billion-dollar London embassy - December 13, 2017