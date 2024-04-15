Nikki Haley, who was the final rival to former President Trump in the Republican nomination race before ending her White House bid last month, is joining a leading conservative think tank known for focusing on international affairs and national security.
Haley, the former two-term South Carolina governor who served as ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, is joining the Washington, D.C.-based Hudson Institute.
“Nikki is a proven, effective leader on
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump’s last GOP rival lands new gig after failed 2024 presidential bid - April 15, 2024
- Biden to host Iraq’s leader after Iran’s attack on Israel spurs chaos across the Middle East - April 15, 2024
- Colorado House passes semiautomatic firearm ban that faces uphill battle in State Senate - April 15, 2024