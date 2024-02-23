Lawyers for Donald Trump have filed multiple motions seeking a Florida judge to toss out the case against the former president charging him with illegally retaining classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, citing “presidential immunity” and the “unlawful” appointment of special counsel Jack Smith.
Attorneys Christopher Kise and Todd Blanche wrote that the charges “turn on his alleged decision to designate records as personal under the Presidential Records Act
